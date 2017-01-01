Bandwidth Meter Pro 2.6 build 629 released! Bandwidth Meter Pro is an easy-to-use network software for bandwidth usage monitoring, reporting, and notification. The software monitors bandwidth through computer it's installed on, displays graphical and numerical download and upload speeds in real-time (refer to screen shot below), logs bandwidth usage , and provides daily, weekly, and monthly bandwidth usage reports. And, Bandwidth Meter Pro supports running as a system service that monitors bandwidth usages and generate traffic reports automatically without log on. Bandwidth Meter Pro works with the majority network connections including modem , ISDN , DSL , ADSL , cable modem , wireless network cards , Ethernet cards , VPN , and more. It is full compatible with Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows 2003, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 , and Windows 10 . Free Download (1.16 MB) Take a Tour of Bandwidth Meter Pro Bandwidth Meter Pro is 100% clean and safe to install. It's certified by major download sites.





Top 10 Benefits of Bandwidth Meter Pro: See your bandwidth speed visually Bandwidth Meter Pro monitors network traffic through your computer and displays graphical and numerical download and upload speeds in real-time. You can use the software to measure the bandwidth speed of your LAN or WAN connections. Get realtime Internet bandwidth usage If you're using a dial-up connection (e.g. modem , ISDN , DSL , ADSL , cable modem ) to connect to Internet, you can get the Internet bandwidth usage in real time and the total bandwidth usage to avoid overshooting your Broadband limitation. Monitor multiple network connections bandwidth speed It's very useful if your computer has multiple network connections (LAN and WAN) and you want to monitor more than one network connections bandwidth speed at the same time. Daily, weekly and monthly bandwidth usage reports Bandwidth Meter Pro logs network traffic and provides daily, weekly, monthly and summary bandwidth usage reports . Bandwidth usage notification If you're using a bandwidth limited Internet connect, you may need to get an notification when you exceed the limitation for the connection. It's available in Bandwidth Meter Pro as well. Monitor Bandwidth usage of your server Bandwidth Meter Pro supports running as a system service. This means the software monitors bandwidth usage of your server without log on. The service monitors bandwidth usage, record rates, and generate traffic report in txt, csv, and html formats every N seconds. So, you can export traffic reports in html file to your web directory, and then browse the file to view bandwidth usage anywhere and anytime. Test download and upload speeds of your network connections The built-in speeds stopwatch can help you to test the download and upload speeds of a network connection in a user-specified period. Record traffic rates of a specified connection Bandwidth Meter Pro provides a useful tool - traffic rates recorder , which records download and upload speeds of one or more connections and export to a text or Microsoft Excel .csv file. No extra drivers needed The Bandwidth Meter Pro doesn't install extra drivers to your computer. This will keep your system clean and reliable. Small, simple, accurate and reliable Size of Bandwidth Meter Pro is less than 1 MB; it has a simple interface , and it displays the accurate bandwidth speed and uses very low resources.

Bandwidth Meter Pro Key Features: Network connections bandwidth monitoring

Internet connections bandwidth monitoring

Real-time graphical and numerical bandwidth speed displaying

Monitor multiple network connections at a time

Support running as a system service that monitors bandwidth usages and generate traffic reports automatically

Speed rates scale

Works with majority network connections including modem, ISDN, DSL, ADSL, cable modem, wireless network cards, Ethernet cards, VPN, and more

Scalable to your own modem download capabilities

Provides daily, weekly, monthly and summary bandwidth usage reports , plus exports to a plain text, HTML, or Microsoft Excel .csv file

Readout in either KB/sec (kilobytes per second) or kbps (kilobits per second)

Bandwidth usage notification (notify user by playing sound, computer beep, sending email, running a program)

Download and upload speeds stopwatch

Customize colors and fonts

Show real-time network traffic graph in system tray

Show time in traffic graph

Show traffic graph in line or column style; and column width and space can be customized

Show average download and upload lines in traffic graph

Includes complete window configuration and view options

Requires minimal system resources

Full compatible with Windows 98, Windows Me, Windows NT 4.0, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows 2003, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8， Windows 10

Version: 2.6 build 629

Size: 1.16 MB

License: Free to try

Free to try Platforms: Windows 10 / 8 / 7 / Vista / 2008 / 2003 / XP / 2000 / NT / Me / 98 (both 32-bit and 64-bit editions)

Limitations: 30-day trial

v2.6 build 629 Support multiple date formats (MM/DD/YYYY, MM.DD.YYYY, DD/MM/YYYY, DD.MM.YYYY, YYYY/MM/DD, YYYY-MM-DD, YYYY.MM.DD)



Customize hotkey



Show bandwidth usages over last "X" days



Fixes bugs

Bandwidth Meter Pro v2.6 build 603

v2.6 build 603 Support running as a system service



Notify bandwidth usage by email in service



Record traffic rates in service



Generate traffic reports in txt, csv, and html formats every N seconds in service



Fixes bugs

Bandwidth Meter Pro v2.4 build 569

v2.4 build 569 Sends an notification email when exceeding bandwidth usage limit



Runs a program when exceeding bandwidth usage limit



Enables to set a custom days for bandwidth usage notification



Shows real-time network traffic graph in system tray



Shows adapter name and IP address in tray tips



Shows time in traffic graph



Enables to set scale and time fonts



Enables to set colors for border, title background, title text, rate background, rate text, scale text, time grid, and time text



Shows traffic graph in line style



Shows average download and upload lines in traffic graph



Enables to customize column width and space



Enables to customize grid line style (dot/solid/dash/dashdot/dashdotdot) of scale and time



Enables to customize time format (HH:MM:SS / HH:MM / MM:SS)



Enables to customize time grid interval in second



Enables to reset traffic graph



Adds option "Enable click-through"



Fixes bugs

Bandwidth Meter Pro v2.3 build 557

v2.3 build 557 Enables to press "F" to show main menu (equals to right-click)



Fixes bugs

Bandwidth Meter Pro v2.3 build 549

v2.3 build 549 Adds bandwidth usage notification



Start days of week and month are customizable



Enhances traffic reports



Fixes bugs

Bandwidth Meter Pro v2.2 build 521

v2.2 build 521 Full compatible with Vista



Shows IP address in adapter title and updates in real-time



Supports exporting traffic reports to a web page (.html, .htm file)



Fixes several bugs

Bandwidth Meter Pro v2.1 build 471

v2.1 build 471 Adds traffic rates recorder



Adds speed stopwatch



Adds daily, weekly, monthly traffic report



Fixes two bugs

Bandwidth Meter Pro v2.0

