Bandwidth Meter Pro 2.6 build 629 released!
Bandwidth Meter Pro is an easy-to-use
network software for bandwidth usage monitoring, reporting, and notification.
The software monitors bandwidth through computer it's installed on, displays graphical
and numerical download and upload speeds in real-time
(refer to screen shot below), logs bandwidth
usage, and provides daily, weekly, and monthly bandwidth usage reports.
And, Bandwidth Meter Pro supports running as a system service
that monitors bandwidth usages and generate traffic reports automatically without
log on.
Bandwidth Meter Pro works with the majority
network connections including modem, ISDN, DSL,
ADSL, cable modem, wireless network cards,
Ethernet cards, VPN, and more. It is full compatible
with Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows 2003, Windows Vista,
Windows 7, Windows 8 , and Windows 10
.
Take a Tour of Bandwidth Meter Pro
Bandwidth Meter Pro is 100% clean and safe to install.
It's certified by major download sites.
Top 10 Benefits of Bandwidth Meter Pro:
- See your bandwidth speed visually
Bandwidth Meter Pro monitors network traffic through your
computer and displays graphical and numerical download and upload speeds in real-time.
You can use the software to measure the bandwidth speed of your LAN or WAN connections.
- Get realtime Internet bandwidth usage
If you're using a dial-up connection (e.g. modem, ISDN,
DSL, ADSL, cable modem) to connect to
Internet, you can get the Internet bandwidth usage in real time and the total
bandwidth usage to avoid overshooting your Broadband limitation.
- Monitor multiple network connections bandwidth speed
It's very useful if your computer has multiple network connections (LAN and
WAN) and you want to monitor more than one network connections bandwidth speed
at the same time.
- Daily, weekly and monthly bandwidth usage reports
Bandwidth Meter Pro logs network traffic and provides daily, weekly,
monthly and summary bandwidth usage reports.
- Bandwidth usage notification
If you're using a bandwidth limited Internet connect, you may need to get an
notification when you exceed the limitation for the connection. It's available
in Bandwidth Meter Pro as well.
- Monitor Bandwidth usage of your server
Bandwidth Meter Pro supports running as a system service. This means
the software monitors bandwidth usage of your server without log on. The service
monitors bandwidth usage, record rates, and generate traffic report in txt, csv,
and html formats every N seconds. So, you can export traffic reports in html file
to your web directory, and then browse the file to view bandwidth usage anywhere
and anytime.
- Test download and upload speeds of your network connections
The built-in speeds stopwatch can help you to test
the download and upload speeds of a network connection in a user-specified period.
- Record traffic rates of a specified connection
Bandwidth Meter Pro provides a useful tool - traffic rates recorder,
which records download and upload speeds of one or more connections and export
to a text or Microsoft Excel .csv file.
- No extra drivers needed
The Bandwidth Meter Pro doesn't install extra drivers to your computer. This
will keep your system clean and reliable.
- Small, simple, accurate and reliable
Size of Bandwidth Meter Pro is less than 1 MB; it has a simple interface,
and it displays the accurate bandwidth speed and uses very low resources.
Bandwidth Meter Pro Key Features:
- Network connections bandwidth monitoring
- Internet connections bandwidth monitoring
- Real-time graphical and numerical bandwidth speed displaying
- Monitor multiple network connections at a time
- Support running as a system service that monitors bandwidth
usages and generate traffic reports automatically
- Speed rates scale
- Works with majority network connections including modem, ISDN,
DSL, ADSL, cable modem, wireless network cards, Ethernet cards, VPN, and more
- Scalable to your own modem download capabilities
- Provides daily, weekly, monthly and summary bandwidth usage reports,
plus exports to a plain text, HTML, or Microsoft Excel .csv file
- Readout in either KB/sec (kilobytes per second) or >kbps (kilobits per second)
- Bandwidth usage notification (notify user by playing
sound, computer beep, sending email, running a program)
- Download and upload speeds stopwatch
- Customize colors and fonts
- Show real-time network traffic graph in system tray
- Show time in traffic graph
- Show traffic graph in line or column
style; and column width and space can be customized
- Show average download and upload lines in traffic
graph
- Includes complete window configuration and view options
- Requires minimal system resources
- Full compatible with Windows 98, Windows Me, Windows NT 4.0, Windows 2000,
Windows XP, Windows 2003, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8， Windows 10
Bandwidth Meter Pro Quick Info:
- Version: 2.6 build 629
- Size: 1.16 MB
- License: Free to try
- Platforms: Windows 10 / 8 / 7 / Vista / 2008 / 2003 / XP / 2000
/ NT / Me / 98 (both 32-bit and 64-bit editions)
- Limitations: 30-day trial
Bandwidth Meter Pro Version History:
- Bandwidth Meter Pro v2.6 build 629
- Support multiple date formats (MM/DD/YYYY, MM.DD.YYYY, DD/MM/YYYY, DD.MM.YYYY,
YYYY/MM/DD, YYYY-MM-DD, YYYY.MM.DD)
- Customize hotkey
- Show bandwidth usages over last "X" days
- Fixes bugs
- Bandwidth Meter Pro v2.6 build 603
- Support running as a system service
- Notify bandwidth usage by email in service
- Record traffic rates in service
- Generate traffic reports in txt, csv, and html formats every N seconds in
service
- Fixes bugs
- Bandwidth Meter Pro v2.4 build 569
- Sends an notification email when exceeding bandwidth usage limit
- Runs a program when exceeding bandwidth usage limit
- Enables to set a custom days for bandwidth usage notification
- Shows real-time network traffic graph in system tray
- Shows adapter name and IP address in tray tips
- Shows time in traffic graph
- Enables to set scale and time fonts
- Enables to set colors for border, title background, title text, rate background,
rate text, scale text, time grid, and time text
- Shows traffic graph in line style
- Shows average download and upload lines in traffic graph
- Enables to customize column width and space
- Enables to customize grid line style (dot/solid/dash/dashdot/dashdotdot) of
scale and time
- Enables to customize time format (HH:MM:SS / HH:MM / MM:SS)
- Enables to customize time grid interval in second
- Enables to reset traffic graph
- Adds option "Enable click-through"
- Fixes bugs
- Bandwidth Meter Pro v2.3 build 557
- Enables to press "F" to show main menu (equals to right-click)
- Fixes bugs
- Bandwidth Meter Pro v2.3 build 549
- Adds bandwidth usage notification
- Start days of week and month are customizable
- Enhances traffic reports
- Fixes bugs
- Bandwidth Meter Pro v2.2 build 521
- Full compatible with Vista
- Shows IP address in adapter title and updates in real-time
- Supports exporting traffic reports to a web page (.html, .htm file)
- Fixes several bugs
- Bandwidth Meter Pro v2.1 build 471
- Adds traffic rates recorder
- Adds speed stopwatch
- Adds daily, weekly, monthly traffic report
- Fixes two bugs
- Bandwidth Meter Pro v2.0